Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Aquarium celebrates Shark Week

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is celebrating Shark Week through July 18 with some new activities.
Visitors can touch Bamboo Sharks in the touch pool and see other shark species in Shark Canyon.
Guests who purchase the behind-the-scenes tour can cross the rope bridge that stretches across Shark Canyon.
Every day during the week, guests can touch replicas of different shark teeth and jaws. Those include Blacknose Sharks, Zebra Sharks, Nurse Sharks, and Sandbar or Brown Sharks.
Below is a list of the types of sharks that swim in the aquarium’s Shark Canyon.
- Sandbar/Brown Sharks
- Blacknose Sharks
- Zebra Sharks
- Whitetip Reef Sharks
- Black Tip Sharks
- Nurse Sharks
- Bonnethead Sharks
- Bamboo Sharks
- Cat Sharks
