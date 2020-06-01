Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Aquarium reopens next week

ST. LOUIS - Practice safe, social distancing while meeting some of your favorite feathered friends from the safety of your own vehicles. Tim Ezell was at the World Bird Sanctuary where they kicked off their Drive-Through Safari Experience.

Every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. naturalists will offer facts and answer questions as they display reptiles and birds of prey including eagles, owls, falcons, kestrels, hawks, parrots and more.