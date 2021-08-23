Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Sound exhibit at Mo. History Museum opens soon

ST. LOUIS – There is a new exhibit at the Missouri History Museum that celebrates the sounds of St. Louis.

The exhibit is called St. Louis Sound.

Andrew Wanko is a public historian who worked a lot on the exhibit. Alonzo Townsend is Henry Townsend’s son and he is very proud to have his father’s piano displayed in the exhibit. The piano was a teaching tool for Alonzo.

Alonzo said his father’s first record came out in 1929 back when Grammy’s didn’t exist.

“It was all about making a living, being able to clock in and out for yourself, and having something that no one can take away from you,” Alonzo said.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

