ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Downtown would have been filled with crowds of people attending a rally Thursday to celebrate the Cardinals Home Opener. FOX 2, KPLR 11, Y98 and 102.5 KEZK are hoping to bring Cardinal Nation together during the coronavirus pandemic, even without baseball. We’re encouraging Cards fans to wear your team gear or the color red and throw your own Home Opener.

Tag your pics with @FOX2Now or #MyHomeOpener on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. We want to see you grilling hot dogs, burgers or brats, have some cracker jacks or favorite snacks, enjoying a beverage – and bring the ballpark fun to your home. The images you send may end up on-air.