Tim’s Travels: STL vs LA

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are gearing up for a winner-take-all game Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Here in St. Louis, Tim Ezell was getting an early start on his preparations for the big game. Ezell hung out with LA fan Stan Kroenke on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck where they cooked up some Dodger dogs. It’s a hot dog on a bun with mustard and relish.

“I don’t see anything really special about it,” Ezell said. “I think when it comes to the food showdown, Cardinals 1 Dodgers 0.”

He then began talking to Kroenke about the new Chargers stadium he built. There was a lightning delay in the stadium even though the stadium has a roof. Ezell was a little perplexed by that one.

The Cardinals also have Fredbird on their side! Fredbird has performed at more than 34,000 regular-season games while the Dodgers don’t even have a mascot. Fredbird has also been a part of 7 World Series.

Now Fredbird is nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame. Click here to vote.