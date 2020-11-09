Tim’s Travels: STL Wing Week competition

ST. LOUIS – Fourteen St. Louis restaurants are coming together to compete in the inaugural competition STL Wing Week: Lord of the Wings.

The competition goes from November 9 through November 15. During the week visit participating restaurants: Molly`s in Soulard, 314 City Bar, Bootleggin`BBQ, Angry Beaver, Salt n Smoke, Alpha Brewery, Wing Runner/Beast, Brick River, Sugarfire, MO Bar & Grille, Shaved Duck, Over/Under, & Wood Shack. Order their wing special and then deliver your judgments on social media. If a participant does a video review, they are entered to win a prize. The public can also vote online.

The public’s reviews will be used to award ‘People’s Choice,’ while the ‘Judge’s Choice’ award will be announced after official judges do a blind tasting.

Latest headlines: