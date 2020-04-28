Tim’s Travels: Stuck at home; Crispy Edge potsticker creations now offered at Schnucks

ST. LOUIS – Are you missing your favorite dish from your favorite restaurant these days? What if you could make it yourself at home?

Tim Ezell has the scoop on how one restaurant is turning its customers into chefs.

Crispy Edge is located in the Tower Grove South neighborhood globally inspired potstickers can now be purchased from the freezer case of 50 area Schnucks.

Flavors available include traditional pork, vegan lemongrass chicken, cheeseburger, chorizo data, and STL Homerun (Red Hot Riplets dough filled with Italian sausage and provel).