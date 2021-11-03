Tim’s Travels: Swansea’s Soulcial Kitchen supports food insecure

SWANSEA, Ill. – There are all kinds of food trucks rolling on the roads these days, but Tim Ezell has found some special ones in Swansea. Tim Ezell was serving up a heapin’ helpin’ of love for the community Wednesday morning.

Soulcial Kitchen is Illinois’ only multi-brand, virtual kitchen platform, with its own organic fleet of branded food trucks, a food truck garden, a dog park, and now a sit-down restaurant and bar. They’ve also relaunched their “Love Thy Neighbor” initiative in partnership with Blue Stingray. This allows one of Soulcial Kitchen’s food trucks to go into a vulnerable neighborhood in need to offer 100 free hot and nutritious meals.

