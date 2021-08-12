Tim’s Travels: Take a mental trip with help from the Greater St. Louis Book Fair

ST. LOUIS – If there’s one thing we know about Tim Ezell, it’s that he loves a good book, especially, the good book.

Tim was in south St. Louis County Thursday morning getting lost in a sea of words.

Charlotte Moser is in charge of the travel and religion section of the 71st Annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair.

She said they’ve made it easy for book lovers to find something they can sink their teeth into. Everything has been separated into categories and sub-categories.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will be open from Thursday, August 12 to August 15 at the W.C. Kennedy Recreation Center located at 6050 Wells Road.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will raise money for local literacy programs.

