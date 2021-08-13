Tim’s Travels: Takes days to get through all the fun at City Museum

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell and Studio STL’s Chelsea Haynes were turned loose Friday morning at the City Museum.

Nancy Celedon Ortega is the City Museum’s marketing supervisor. She was sporting an astronaut suit which is the unofficial mascot of the City Museum.

The St. Louis City attraction is a great place for families to visit. There is so much to see and explore that people will notice something new every time they come.

Studio STL debuts on September 7 at 12pm. The one-hour show is hosted by Chelsea Haynes. It will help viewers discover St. Louis in a whole new way and focus on the people, places, and personalities that make the city great.