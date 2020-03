Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you maximizing your tape's potential? Probably not. But you may get there after seeing what's taking place at the library. Tim Ezell is experiencing Tape Scape this morning.

TapeScape is an indoor climbing, sliding, rolling landscape made of miles of packing tape stretched over a two-story steel frame, designed by artist and architect Eric Lennartson. Learn more.