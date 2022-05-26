EUREKA, Mo. – Are you ready for a new ride at Six Flags? It’s ready and waiting for you. Tim Ezell was in Eureka checking out the new CATWOMAN Whip.

The ride was supposed to open in 2020, but it was delayed two years by the pandemic. The CATWOMAN Whip features a giant arm that launches guests 16-stories into the air while they spin around in a giant vertical circle. The unique open-air pods simultaneously flip riders head-over-heels. As riders soar upward, the circular rotation continues for a thrilling, one-of-a-kind experience.