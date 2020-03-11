Tim’s Travels: The Cozy Shop to host Ruth Bader Ginsburg scrunchie making birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS - Locally owned retailer shop Cozy Shop at The Meadows is celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 87th birthday in a big way.

On Sunday, March 15th, owner Lydia Crespo is hosting a workshop to make Ginsberg's favorite accessory; the scrunchie! The workshop will take from 2:00 4:00 p.m. and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for $8.

If you are not a fan of Ginsburg or birthday parties? Not a problem. The Cozy Shop is hosting scrunchie making workshops throughout the month of March.

