Tim’s Travels: The Endangered Wolf Center celebrates the 15th annual Endangered Species Day

EUREKA, Mo – Tim Ezell was live at the Endangered Wolf Center running with the wolves to celebrate Endangered Species Day!

From 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. the Endangered Wolf Center staff plans to provide special enrichment treats and activities for the approximately 80 animals housed at its 63-acre facility.

The center also celebrates the arrival of its 50th litter of wolf pups, including five female pups which bring the total of Mexican wolves born at the Center to more than 250.

