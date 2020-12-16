Tim’s Travels: The Magic House, MADE For Kids

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Are you having a hard time picking out a gift for a certain family member? Why not have your kiddos make them something? Tim Ezell is at MADE For Kids at The Magic House where he has all the makings of a great gift.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News