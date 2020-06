KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Get ready to add some magic to your summer days. The Magic House in Kirkwood reopens today. Capacity will be limited in order for workers and visitors to social distance. You’ll also have to make online reservations.

There will be more hand sanitizer and wipe stations, daily staff health screenings, and social distancing markers on the floor. Staff and visitors ages 9 and older must wear face masks.

The Magic House is also adjusting its hours so it can deep clean the facility.