Tim’s Travels: The ‘Main Event’ in Chesterfield

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – So, you’re trying to make plans for this weekend but you can’t decide between bowling, laser tag, and a ropes course. Why not do all three, and more? Tim Ezell is in Chesterfield where he’s checking out the Main Event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News