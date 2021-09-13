Tim’s Travels: The ‘Main Event’ in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Video of a person picking up flags on Washington University's campus and putting them in what looks like a trash bag is making its rounds on social media.

According to the student newspaper the person in the video, Fadel Alkinali, serves as the chairman of the student senate finance committee at the school. His actions have led Washington University College Republicans to ask for some sort of action to be taken by the school. The group placed nearly 3,000 flags at Mudd Field to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.