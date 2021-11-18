Tim’s Travels: The many ways Union Station is celebrating the holidays

ST. LOUIS – If you took a trip to the north pole, you would expect to see Santa, but you might not expect to find the jolly ole elf underwater swimming with our ocean friends.

But Tim Ezell said that’s exactly where you’ll find him at the St. Louis Aquarium. The aquarium has been calling him Scuba Claus!

Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, kids can chat with Scuba Claus at 1:15 p.m. Hours are as follows throughout the season, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov 27 through Dec 19 at 1:15 p.m., and Friday, Dec 24 at 1:15 p.m.

