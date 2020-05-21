Breaking News
Tim’s Travels: The perfect camp-out experience for the entire family

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Are you and your family ready for some time in the great outdoors? Tim Ezell was live outdoors where the boy scouts have the perfect camp-out experience for you and the entire family.

Whether you choose the overnight for $25 per family or day option only $10 per family, your family will have access to hiking, fishing, and other natural features of the camp.

The Outdoor Family Experience opens Memorial Day weekend and lasts throughout the summer.  Currently at these locations:

For more information contact camping@stlbsa.org.

