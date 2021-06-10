Tim’s Travels: The Ritz-Carlton solarium transitions with the seasons

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Ritz-Carlton in the heart of Clayton has always been a place for special occasions, but now they have a brand new space for entertaining.

The new solarium takes all you love about the outdoors and brings it inside.

Tim Ezell was there Thursday getting a grand tour from general manager Amanda Joiner.

She said people were really looking for something different from the traditional banquet hall. Now The Ritz-Carlton has customized table sizes, a variety of chairs, and it converts as the seasons change.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News