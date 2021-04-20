Tim’s Travels: Thies Farm’s tips for protecting plants in cold temps

ST. LOUIS – The calendar says spring, but the weather says winter. If you think you’re confused, how about your plants?

Tim Ezell was at Thies Farm Tuesday morning where they are offering up some help.

They suggest bringing any plants you can inside. Hanging baskets and pots are easy to do this with. They also suggest covering up your gardens. Some people like to grow fruits and vegetables and those need to be covered ahead of the chilly weather Tuesday. They said to be particularly careful with strawberries. Even a frost can take out a strawberry bloom. Don’t cover them with plastic.

They also said it’s not how cold it gets, but how long it stays cold.

