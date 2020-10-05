Tim’s Travels: This fall, grow your garden vertically!

ST. LOUIS – Now there’s a new, fun way to grow healthy greens and herbs in your garden, vertically! Tim Ezell was with Urban Harvest STL Monday morning where the greens are growing up.

Urban Harvest has been growing vertically on its Food Roof for several years and this fall, the non-profit is partnering with a St. Louis company to promote a garden kit you can mount on a patio wall, fence, or pole outdoors.

The vertical garden is 2 feet X 3 feet. It’s great for condo or apartment dwellers who don’t have a yard, and for people who aren’t big fans of digging in the dirt.