Tim's Travels: Tim prepares to climb in the 2020 Fight for Air Climb April 4

ST. LOUIS - Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of both men and women in the U.S. and studies show more than 5,490 people in Missouri will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

On April 4 The American Lung Association in Missouri`s Fight For Air Climb will race up the tallest building in St. Louis for the 850,000 people Missouri living with lung disease.

The Fight For Air Climb raises awareness for lung disease, raises money for life-saving research, and funds critical local programing like educational programs to help children better manage their asthma and free programs to help residents quit smoking.

For more information visit: FightForAirClimb.org/StLouis

