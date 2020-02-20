Tim's Travels: Take a dip into Creve Coeur Lake for the annual Maryland Heights Polar Plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thursday was the coldest day of the week, but you don't have to tell Tim Ezell that. He was live at Creve Coeur Lake with some brave students who took a 'polar' dip into Creve Coeur Lake.

The 14th Annual Polar Plunge is hosted by Maryland Heights PD and Hazelwood PD and will take place Saturday, February 29 at Creve Coeur Lake.

All proceeds from this year`s event will benefit training and competitions, health screenings, and ongoing education for over 7,500 Special Olympics Missouri athletes here in the Metro St. Louis Area.

The Polar Plunge starts at 1:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 10 years or older.

