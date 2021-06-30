Tim’s Travels: Urban Fort and Gather have great food options for adults and kids

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for a new place to gather with your friends and family?

Tim Ezell knows a spot. He was in south St. Louis at a cafe named for fellowship. It’s called Gather.

Megan King-Popp is the co-owner of the cafe located at 1854 Russell Boulevard along with Monica Croke.

Urban Fort is next door to Gather. King-Popp started her business with this space where kids could play and parents could hangout and keep an eye on them. From there, her and Croke opened up Gather as a great place for anyone with kids or not could come hangout. Urban Fort and Gather have the same menu and there is a kid’s menu.