ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Starting Monday, the St. Louis County government will make more free at-home COVID test kits available. There are three additional locations where test kits will be available to pick up for free. Two of those spots open on Monday.

Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page calls this a temporary expansion of the county's program to hand out test kits to residents. Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, at-home COVID test kits will be available at the North County Recreation Complex on Redman Avenue. No appointment is needed. The site will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.