Tim’s Travels: Visit the zoo virtually for Zoo Lovers Day

ST. LOUIS - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many zoos to close their doors to visitors, which means Zoo Lovers Day revelers have nowhere to go on April 8.
While people can’t physically visit the zoo in honor of the holiday, there are ways to virtually visit and support.
Links:
All kinds of live animal webcams
Go on your own safari with several live cams from Africa
From the Smithsonian National Zoo check out live cams of pandas, lions, elephants and my favorite, the naked mole rats.
Several live cams including jellyfish