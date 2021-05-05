Tim’s Travels: Visiting the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the most visited spots in St. Louis, but when is the last time you visited the Gateway Arch?

They’ve made some updates in recent years that you may not have seen yet!

They are ready to invite guests back to the arch. They still have all of the COVID protocols in place. Face coverings are required, there is reduced capacity, and guests are assigned to a specific area at the top of the arch to enforce social distancing.

The museum on the ground was redesigned and opened in 2018. Safety protocols are in place there as well.

Right under the Gateway Arch, Explore St. Louis has an area where visitors can find out all of the other amazing attractions in the city. People can learn about the best restaurants, charming neighborhoods, sports, and more.

The arch grounds is also a great place to work out! The sunrise yoga class will come back in person on May 18 at Kiener Plaza. Get your spot by pre-registering at archpark.org.

Picnic in Your Park is happening for the first time on June 13. It is a fundraiser for Gateway Arch Park Foundation. The proceeds go to helping support the park. People can purchase a deluxe or classic picnic basket that comes with a meal. Participants can then picnic anywhere on the 91 acres of Gateway Arch National Park.

It is National Travel and Tourism Week, and to get some more ideas for a fun outing with the family go to explorestlouis.com.