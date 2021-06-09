Tim’s Travels: What is your favorite candy?

ST. LOUIS – June is National Candy Month! Tim Ezell wants to know, what’s your favorite candy?

The FOX 2 team chatted about their favorites Wednesday morning out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

FOX 2’s John Pertzborn said his favorite is a PayDay. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor’s favorite is a tie between Skittles and Good & Plenty.

Tim Ezell loves Hot Tamales. He said he also loves dark chocolate.

FOX 2’s Randi Naughton said when it comes to snacks she’s more into salty ones, but she said her favorite candy bar is a Butterfinger. She said her second favorite is an Almond Joy and her third favorite is a PayDay.