IMPERIAL, Mo. – More and more people are putting chickens in their backyard, but you need more than space to keep these birds on your property.

Tim Ezell learned how to build a chicken coop Thursday morning in Imperial, Missouri.

Dave Zahn is the owner of The Easy Chicken. This has been a COVID project for Zahn. He started it in March 2020 and it has taken off.

Zahn used to do home repair and remodeling, but now The Easy Chicken is his full-time business.

Click here to learn more.