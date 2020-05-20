Breaking News
Tim’s Travels: Wildlife Rescue Center gear up for spring

Tim's Travels

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is spending Wednesday morning with the animals. He talks with the executive director, Kim Rutledge of the Wildlife Rescue Center about how Wildlife rescuers are gearing up for the springtime influx of orphaned animals, like baby birds, squirrels, and rabbits arriving in droves. 

 

