Winner of St. Jude Dream Home announced

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. – The St. Jude Dream Home was given away Thursday morning to Louis Thompson.

He and his wife bought 50 tickets for $5,000. Mrs. Thompson was watching when Louis’ name was announced on-air. She immediately started screaming with joy.

Tickets went on sale on June 10 and all 14,000 were sold within ten days, resulting in $1.4 million raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The winning ticket was pulled out of 14,000 entries. The $600,000 home was built by Fischer Homes in partnership with Payne Family Homes.

The 3,812-square-foot house is located within Inverness Subdivision in Dardenne Prairie.

Among the features for the 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath dream home include a three-car garage, home gym, full bar, wine cellar, virtual office space, man cave/workshop and a doggy wash station.