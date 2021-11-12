Tim’s Travels: WWT Raceway’s Wonderlight’s Christmas opens today

MADISON, Ill. – Worldwide Technology Raceway is used to high traffic on the track, but this time of year it’s moving at a slower pace.

Wonderlight’s Christmas kicks off Friday evening in Madison, Illinois. Wonderlight’s features millions of lights all moving in sync with crowd-favorite Christmas music. This year will feature more than a dozen new lighted elements. The route is two miles long with over 50 minutes of music.

The display will be open nightly, including holidays. Tickets are $7 per person on weekdays and $30 per car on weekends for up to seven people.

