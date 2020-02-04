Tim's Travels: St. Charles County Park ranger teaches hands-on backpacking classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Tim Ezell was doing his best Dora the Explorer at the Parks Department's 'Polar Backpacking Series.'

With more than 4,000 miles of trail under her feet, including the well-known Pacific Crest and Florida trails, St. Charles County Park Ranger Abigail Chambers is more than qualified to teach hiking and backpacking skills. She taught Ezell the dos and don'ts of backpacking.

For questions or to register, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or click here:

Session #2: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8

Matson Hill, 670 Matson Hill Road, Defiance

Before heading out on a 6-mile hike through the rugged, heavily forested 475-acre park known for its intense hiking and biking trails, Ranger Chambers will go over hiking gear essentials for winter backpacking. Bring backpacking equipment to this session! Cost is $5 per person and pre-registration is required.

Session #3: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14 through 11 a.m., Sunday, March 15

Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell

Backpack 10 miles through St. Charles County`s largest park - 603 acres! Participants will spend the night to experience a winter campout. Bring backpacking equipment; participants will not be able to attend this session unless they`ve attended one of the other sessions. Cost is $10 per person and pre-registration is required.

38.881344 -90.924204