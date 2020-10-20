Tips for avoiding shoulder injuries

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Shoulders, backs, knees, and elbows all can be places where people can get hurt in their cross-fit training.

SLUCare orthopedic surgeon Dr. Randall Otto shared suggestions on how not to get hurt during high-intensity workouts.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News