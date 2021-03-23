Tips for buying and selling real estate in this current crazy market

ST. LOUIS – In February 2020, the median sale price for a home in the St. Louis area was around $190,000 and on the market for 61 days. A year later, in February 2021, the sale price jumped to $240,000 with the home being on the market for an average of 40 days. Lately, some homes are on the market for only hours and selling for tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price.

President and CEO of The Realty Shop Amanda Alejandro has some tips when buying and selling in this current market.

