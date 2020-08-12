Tips for distance learning from Miriam Learning Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Families need all the help they can get now that we know virtual learning is the new reality for many students and parents this fall. That’s where the Miriam Learning Center comes in. They offer individualized learning solutions and some tips for parents.
Tips for distance learning:
- Get your child in the mood to learn. Make sure he or she gets up at the same time each day, gets dressed, eats breakfast, and is ready to follow a learning schedule.
- Teach them technology.
- Write out instructions and have them practice, kids need to be active.
- Schedule brain and body breaks throughout the day.
- Schedule zoom lunches with peers, Facetime walks with friends, and after school virtual extracurricular activities.
More information: www.miriamstl.org.