Tips for homebuyers in 2022 from Experience Real Estate Partners

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – With all that went wrong in 2021, one thing, in particular, went gangbusters. It was real estate.

Nationally, the last week of 2021 set a record for the highest median home prices. We saw a lot of that in the St. Louis region as well. Potential homebuyers offered a lot of contracts, lost a lot of contracts, and many paid way over the asking price. So, what does 2022 look like? Kathy Helbig-Strick is a local real estate expert and owner of Experience Real Estate Partners. She shed some light on what’s ahead in the real estate market.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News