Tips for homebuyers in 2022 from Experience Real Estate Partners

ST. LOUIS – With all that went wrong in 2021, one thing, in particular, went gangbusters. It was real estate.

Nationally, the last week of 2021 set a record for the highest median home prices. We saw a lot of that in the St. Louis region as well. Potential homebuyers offered a lot of contracts, lost a lot of contracts, and many paid way over the asking price. So, what does 2022 look like? Kathy Helbig-Strick is a local real estate expert and owner of Experience Real Estate Partners. She shed some light on what’s ahead in the real estate market.

