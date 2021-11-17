Tips for keeping your car safe from break-ins

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has been dealing with a rash of car break-ins in recent weeks and local officials have banded together in an attempt to curb this crime.

Lieutenant Frances Gomez with the St. Louis County Police Department said a lot of cars in a small space give thieves the greatest opportunity to commit this crime.

Gomez recommends people lock their car doors. Even though many have seen car windows broken, thieves committing this type of crime usually looks for the path of least resistance. This includes just pulling on car door handles to see if one happens to be open.

He also recommends not leaving anything of value inside of cars. These items include keys, computers, guns, and more.