Tips for promoting healthy hair growth for those experiencing hair loss

ST. LOUIS – If you haven’t been feeling confident lately and are struggling to tease your thinning hair or comb over a receding hairline, you are not alone. 56 million Americans are dealing with hair loss right now. August is National Hair Loss Awareness month and FOX 2’s Blair Ledet found some tips for you to restore your luxurious mane.

Director of Ultimate Cosmetology and Beauty Academy Wydonna Sumpter said hair loss can be caused by medication and diet.

Sumpter said due to the pandemic many people’s hair is dry and brittle from staying inside. So she recommends applying a product to the hair before styling it.

She said when you brush your hair, you are stimulating your scalp and promoting healthy hair growth.

When Sumpter has clients who are experiences hair loss, her employees do a deep conditioning treatment on them. This will also promote healthy hair growth.

Ultimate Cosmetology and Beauty Academy accept walk-ins. Click here for more information.