Tips for protecting your skin during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS – With hotter temperatures right around the corner, people are starting to spend more time outside. Are you taking care of your skin properly?

Well, May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and FOX 2 spoke to an expert who has some tips for avoiding the disease.

Community resource nurse at SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles Kim Emge.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer. 1 in 5 Americans will develop it at some point by the age of 70.

“Protect the skin that you have,” Emge said.

Do skin checks at home. Instructions on how to do this can be found at the American Academy of Dermatology’s website.

Knowing the “A through E” of moles or skin lesions is important as well.

A – Asymmetry

B – Border

C – Color

D – Diameter

E – Evolution

Emge said many people make mistakes when it comes to sunscreen. She said when people put on an SPF 50 or SPF 75 they think that they’re protected for a longer amount of time while they’re out in the sun, but it’s important to reapply.

