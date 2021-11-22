Tips for safely holiday shopping online

ST. LOUIS – After you’ve stuffed yourself with Thanksgiving dinner, it’ll be time to stuff your shopping cart, whether it’s a real one or a virtual one. Black Friday is days away and Cyber Monday is a week from today.

As you get ready to click and shop and find all those deals, there are some things that you should be aware of.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies Inc. came by the FOX 2 studios Monday morning to talk about some things that you hopefully won’t fall victim to.

Schaffer warns against identity thieves, fake vendors, sellers demanding payment via a gift card, fake charities soliciting donations, and porch pirates.

