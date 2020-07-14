Tips for saving energy during the summer heatwave

ST. LOUIS – As the temperatures rise in St. Louis our electricity use likely rises as well as we are all trying to keep cool while keeping our energy bills low. Bill Davis the Director of Energy Solutions at Ameren Missouri joined Fox 2 with some ideas for how can we achieve that.

What are some of the things we can do?

*change your air conditioning/furnace filter every one or two months

*use fans in addition to the a/c

*install a smart or programmable thermostat

For more information visit: www.amerenmissourisavings.com