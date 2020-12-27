Tips for traveling safely during COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Michaela Guzy, a travel expert with ‘Oh the People You Meet’, gives us tips for traveling safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit ohthepeopleyoumeet.com.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Michaela Guzy, a travel expert with ‘Oh the People You Meet’, gives us tips for traveling safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit ohthepeopleyoumeet.com.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.