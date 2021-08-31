Tips from an esthetician on how to keep maskne away

ST. LOUIS – Some people have gotten used to working from home with a bare face and their pajamas on. Now that people are returning to the office, they might want to opt out of the heavy makeup and choose to take better care of their skin while wearing masks that can break you.

Diamond White is a licensed esthetician and owner of Skn Supply Studio. She has some tips to stay clean and keep from breaking out.

White stressed the importance of wearing SPF. She also suggests using toner and moisturizer.

Click here for more information.