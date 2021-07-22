Tips from BBB to keep your belongings safe at storage units

ST. LOUIS – With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its economic impact many families are on the move and they may be looking for storage facilities to help with their transitions, but some people have encountered problems after they paid their deposit.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau said the organization had 1,900 complaints from consumers who had challenges with storage facilities.

When people rent a storage space, they sign a contract, and Thetford said it is very important to read all of the terms of the contract.

