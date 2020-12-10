ST. LOUIS – It’s hard to resist the desire to bring a four-legged friend into the family, and this time of year many people decide to get a puppy. Meanwhile, there are scammers out there.
The Better Business Bureau wants you to beware that Missouri is among the top states for puppy mills. Some other signs of a scam come from payment. Chris Thetford with the BBB says if the seller asks you to pay for the puppy with a gift card or wire transfer.
Latest headlines:
- Boeing tests its MQ-25 unmanned air vehicle for the first time with an aerial refueling pod
- Don’t fret, there’s still time! Tech gift guide
- Tips from the BBB for how to avoid puppy scams
- Southwest adding daily flights out of STL to both coasts
- ‘I’m feeling fine’ Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19