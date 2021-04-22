Tips from the BBB on keeping your computer safe from hackers

ST. LOUIS – Does your spring cleaning include cleaning your computer?

There are some things to be aware of first before you accidentally do serious damage to your electronics.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau has the top tips to avoid computer problems.

Thetford warns against the pop-up tech support scam. This is when a pop-up ad is on your computer screen and it tells you to call a phone number explaining that there is a problem with your computer. That is not the case.

Sometimes these pop-ups can look very authentic and they create a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for them.

Thetford advises people to delete programs on their computer that they are not using. He also suggests that as soon as updates are available, to do them. He says those updates can help protect your information. Another thing he suggests is to back up your files on an external hard drive.

