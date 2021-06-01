Tips on aging well from the Alzheimer’s Association

ST. LOUIS – How is your brain health? Did you know it’s just as important to exercise your brain as it is to exercise your body?

The Alzheimer’s Association is hoping to encourage you to take care of your body and mind. Doing so could have lasting positive effects.

Jeremy Koerber is the program manager for Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, and he has more details.

He said there are four key categories that help improve brain health.

Exercise

Nutrition

Socialization

Cognitive Exercise

By doing all of these consistently throughout your life, it will help you age well and decrease a person’s risk of dementia.

Click here to learn more.