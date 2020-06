ST. LOUIS – On Tiphanie Tuesdays, makeup expert Tiphanie Shy tells us how to maintain our manicure during frequent handwashing to prevent COVID-19 spread.

She has tips on how to maintain your nail polish if you are a do-it-yourself manicurist. She also tells us how to maintain our professional manicure, now that many salons are open.

Get more tips on Facebook and Instagram @ShimmerByShy.